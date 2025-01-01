Save time, stay up to date, and increase your protection!
Get AutoUpdate
Why SpywareBlaster? Spyware, adware, browser hijackers, and dialers are some of the most annoying and pervasive threats on the Internet today. By simply browsing a web page, you could find your computer to be the brand-new host of one of these unwanted fiends!
The most important step you can take is to secure your system.
And SpywareBlaster is the most powerful protection program available.
Multi-Angle Protection
No-Nonsense Security SpywareBlaster can help keep your system secure, without interfering with the "good side" of the web. And unlike other programs, SpywareBlaster does not have to remain running in the background. It works alongside the programs you have to help secure your system.
The most important step you can take is to secure your system.
And SpywareBlaster is the most powerful protection program available.
Multi-Angle Protection
- Prevent the installation of ActiveX-based spyware and other potentially unwanted programs.
- Block spying / tracking via cookies.
- Restrict the actions of potentially unwanted or dangerous web sites.
No-Nonsense Security SpywareBlaster can help keep your system secure, without interfering with the "good side" of the web. And unlike other programs, SpywareBlaster does not have to remain running in the background. It works alongside the programs you have to help secure your system.
The 4 Principles Software, especially security software, shouldn't make your life more of a hassle. It should make it easier. SpywareBlaster adheres to our four guiding principles of good security software:
- Must not interfere with what you do
Truly helpful programs shouldn't interfere with normal computer usage.
SpywareBlaster:
- doesn't slow down web browsing
- doesn't interfere with the "good side" of the web
- doesn't slow down your computer
- doesn't use up any memory or take any cpu
(you set it, close the program, and just remember to update it at least once a week)
- Must co-exist peacefully with other software
We recognize that there is no complete solution for the ills that plague computers and software. And we understand the desire and need for an appropriate layered defense.
SpywareBlaster is built to work with any other software on your PC. You can add it as an additional, powerful layer of protection to whatever software you already have installed. In fact, SpywareBlaster's protection works well to augment nearly any combination of security and privacy tools, by focusing on prevention.
- Must be simple to use, powerful, and effective
With a pleasant, easy-to-use interface, SpywareBlaster exposes the simple tools and protection that help keep your computer out of unwanted hands. Start it up, check for updates, and press "Enable All Protection" - your computer will be protected against thousands of spyware, adware, browser hijackers, dialers, malware, and other potentially unwanted programs.
And because SpywareBlaster is built to utilize a multi-layered strategy, it's able to block these unwanted intruders from multiple angles, providing better, more powerful, and more flexible protection.
- Must be ... free?
Most people expect to have to pay for something good. And many people have gotten used to paying for necessary tools like security and privacy software. We don't think that either has to be the case.
SpywareBlaster is available free for personal and educational use. Yes, free. We've always believed that effective, powerful security and privacy tools should be available to everyone to use, and we've helped ensure that from day one by offering them to everyone for free.
If you like it, find it useful, or just want to help out, we merely request that you consider a donation or a purchase of SpywareBlaster AutoUpdate. Your support is greatly appreciated! And even if you can't donate, you can help us spread the word.
Secure Your Browser SpywareBlaster provides protection for your favorite web browser(s):
Guarding the Door Many other programs use Internet Explorer as a default browser, or use the Internet Explorer engine to display their interface or content. So even if your browser is not listed above (e.g. Opera), SpywareBlaster will protect you in many other cases.
Internet Explorer
Google Chrome
Mozilla Firefox
Microsoft Edge (Chromium)
Brave
Vivaldi
Netscape
Seamonkey
Pale Moon
K-Meleon
Google Chrome
Mozilla Firefox
Microsoft Edge (Chromium)
Brave
Vivaldi
Netscape
Seamonkey
Pale Moon
K-Meleon
and browsers that use the IE engine, including:
AOL web browser
Avant Browser
Slim Browser
Maxthon (formerly MyIE2)
Crazy Browser
GreenBrowser
AOL web browser
Avant Browser
Slim Browser
Maxthon (formerly MyIE2)
Crazy Browser
GreenBrowser
Guarding the Door Many other programs use Internet Explorer as a default browser, or use the Internet Explorer engine to display their interface or content. So even if your browser is not listed above (e.g. Opera), SpywareBlaster will protect you in many other cases.
FAQ
-
Does SpywareBlaster remove spyware?
SpywareBlaster focuses on prevention and protection. Removal deals with threats after they've already had a chance to wreak havoc and compromise your data. There are plenty of freely-available spyware removal tools. But few of them do anything to help keep your system secure. That's why we initially released SpywareBlaster, and that's why we've continued to strengthen its already powerful protection - to stop potentially unwanted software before it has a chance to get on your machine.
-
Can I install SpywareBlaster with (my antivirus/antispyware/security program)?
Absolutely. We've built SpywareBlaster from day one to work great as part of a multi-layered security strategy. It "just works" alongside your existing security software, enhancing your protection without any fuss.
-
Is it a good idea to run both SpywareBlaster and an antivirus program at the same time?
Yes. Anti-virus programs use certain methods to detect and block viruses and other malware. SpywareBlaster uses a number of completely different, and complementary, approaches to block the holes that spyware, adware, dialers, and other malware use to get into your system.
-
How does SpywareBlaster's protection work?
Similar to how one might plug the leaky holes in a ship, SpywareBlaster secures your browser against potentially unwanted software and sites - preventing the installation of spyware and other potentially unwanted software, exploitation of security vulnerabilites, and much more. Most importantly, however, SpywareBlaster works without interfering with the good side of the web.
-
Where is the process? Why can't I see it running (in Task Manager)?
SpywareBlaster is passive protection. It plugs the holes that spyware and other potentially unwanted software use to get in to your system. As such, there is no running process - and no CPU and memory usage either. All you have to do is remember to update SpywareBlaster once a week, and enable the latest protection. Or, get SpywareBlaster AutoUpdate.